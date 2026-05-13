Swatch has officially announced the Royal Pop Collection, a revolutionary collaboration between two Swiss icons. This partnership merges Audemars Piguet’s legendary Royal Oak design with the vibrant aesthetic of Swatch’s 1980s POP watches. The collection features eight unique pocket watches designed for endless creative styling, effectively rewriting the rules of traditional watchmaking.

At the heart of the collection is a world-first innovation: a brand-new version of the signature SISTEM51 movement. This caliber has been reimagined as a hand-wound movement and finished with a distinct Pop Art flair. The watches are offered in two classic pocket watch styles: Lépine and Savonnette. This historic collection will be available starting May 16 at selected Swatch stores worldwide.