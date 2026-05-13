First-time AMA nominee Teyana Taylor will perform a medley of hits from her newest album, Escape Room, at the 52nd American Music Awards. Taylor joins the show following a successful award season for One Battle After Another, which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

Hosted by Queen Latifah, the ceremony will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The broadcast begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. Other confirmed performers include Hootie & the Blowfish, Keith Urban, Maluma, Riley Green, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.