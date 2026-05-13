Who’s gonna tell em as they say in the memes these days. Whelp, here we are again. President Donald Trump said Monday, May 11, 2026, that he is “seriously considering” the possibility of making Venezuela the 51st U.S. state, a remark delivered during a phone conversation with Fox News co-anchor John Roberts.

Who’s going to tell him you can not just MAKE a sovereign country a part of your country by decree. This is not the movie 300 where the Persian empire tried to annex Sparta. Remember how that went?



Can’t make this stuff up … Anyways …

Donald Trump just posted an image showing Venezuela as the 51st state.



Yesterday, Trump told Fox News that he is “seriously considering making Venezuela the 51st US state.” pic.twitter.com/TjSKFtWS0f — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 12, 2026

Trump framed the idea around Venezuela’s vast oil wealth, estimating its reserves at roughly $40 trillion and suggesting strong alignment between the country and his administration. In the call, he claimed that “Venezuela loves Trump”.

Trump in 2024:



“Venezuelans are drug dealers, they’re criminals. They’re murderers, they’re rapists.”



Trump in 2026:



Let’s give all 28 million of them U.S. Citizenship. https://t.co/aQLEgHrcUQ — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 11, 2026

The proposal arrives in the aftermath of sweeping geopolitical changes following a January 2026 U.S. military operation that led to the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Maduro now faces narco-terrorism charges in New York, while national leadership has shifted to interim authority under Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

Venezuela, which holds the world’s largest proven crude reserves at approximately 303 billion barrels, remains central to U.S. energy strategy. American firms, including Chevron, have expanded operations in the country as Washington seeks to stabilize oil flows and investment under the new political arrangement.

Old map of engagement:

Venezuela treated as sanctioned adversary with limited energy cooperation

Restricted oil exports and minimal U.S. corporate presence

New map of engagement:

U.S.-managed energy reopening after Maduro’s removal

Direct oil revenue coordination and expanded American extraction involvement

Political leadership aligned through interim administration under Rodríguez

Laughable …

Rodríguez rejected Trump’s comments while speaking from The Hague during proceedings related to Venezuela’s territorial dispute with Guyana. She dismissed any notion of statehood or annexation, emphasizing sovereignty and independence.

She stated that Venezuela is “not a colony, but a free country” and reaffirmed its willingness to defend its territorial integrity amid ongoing regional tensions.

From the White House, spokesperson Olivia Wales avoided outlining any formal plan, saying only that U.S.-Venezuela relations had become “extraordinary” as oil shipments resumed and economic engagement increased.

Legal experts noted that any such proposal would face insurmountable constitutional barriers. Statehood cannot be granted unilaterally by executive action and would require both Venezuelan consent and approval by the U.S. Congress.

The remarks add to Trump’s broader pattern of discussing territorial expansion, following earlier rhetoric involving Greenland and Canada, though no formal policy framework has been introduced for any such proposals.