Yup he said it and spelled it out for y’all. President Donald Trump said Monday, May 12, 2026, that the financial strain facing Americans is not a factor in his negotiations with Iran, insisting the focus remains entirely on stopping Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Actually his quote went like this:

Reporter: What extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you to make a deal?

Trump: Not even a little bit. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation

Trump on Iran War:



Reporter: What extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you to make a deal?



Trump: Not even a little bit. I don't think about Americans’ financial situation pic.twitter.com/TJ94pGpqD8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

Speaking as he departed for a diplomatic trip to China, Trump acknowledged rising domestic economic pressure but drew a firm line between cost-of-living concerns and foreign policy strategy. He stated that Americans’ financial situations do not motivate his negotiations with Iran “even a little bit,” underscoring that nuclear containment is the sole priority.

Another angle in case you missed it:

TRUMP: “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. Not even a little bit.”



And there you have it, folks pic.twitter.com/yYid0Guayg — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 12, 2026

His comments came the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had climbed 3.8% over the past year, the highest level in three years, driven largely by energy disruptions tied to the ongoing conflict and the U.S. naval blockade.

The diplomatic standoff has intensified after Trump rejected Iran’s latest counterproposal outright, calling it a “piece of garbage” that he did not even finish reading.

At the center of the dispute is Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. The U.S. position demands a full rollback and overseas extraction of highly enriched uranium (HEU). Iran, however, proposed a limited arrangement involving partial dilution of its stockpile in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the U.S. blockade.

Tensions escalated further following reports that Iran had sheltered military aircraft at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase to avoid U.S. strikes. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the allegations and has been attempting to stabilize fragile regional de-escalation efforts.

The conflict has spilled into global energy markets, pushing nationwide gas prices above $4.50 per gallon. In response, Trump floated suspending the federal gasoline tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, though the proposal would require congressional approval and could reduce federal revenue by more than $23 billion annually.

He also projected that energy costs would rapidly reverse course, saying oil and gas prices will drop “like a rock” once hostilities end.

With the November midterms approaching, Trump’s remarks have triggered sharp political backlash. Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, criticized the comments as evidence of indifference to rising household costs and worsening inflation pressures.

Recent polling shows 76% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, while 72% disapprove of his inflation response.

Administration allies, however, defended the approach, arguing that an uncompromising focus is necessary to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear capability and to secure long-term global stability, even amid domestic economic strain.