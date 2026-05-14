Breaking Down Drake’s Last 3 Solo Albums Before ‘ICEMAN’ Drops This Friday

As Drake prepares to release Iceman this Friday, the project arrives after one of the most debated stretches of his career, a three-album run that reinforced his commercial supremacy while dividing listeners over his creative direction.

The Toronto superstar’s last three solo studio albums painted drastically different pictures of where he wanted to take his sound. From dance experimentation to reflective rap records and polished streaming anthems, each release fueled conversation about whether Drake was evolving artistically or leaning too heavily into formula.

Certified Lover Boy, released in September 2021, marked the beginning of that stretch. The album leaned heavily into accessible pop rap and featured a long list of high-profile collaborators, helping it become another streaming juggernaut. While commercially untouchable, critics often described the record as safe territory for the rapper, arguing it lacked the sharp artistic leap many associated with his earlier catalog. Comparisons to Scorpion followed throughout its rollout, with some reviewers viewing it as a continuation of an already established template rather than a reinvention.

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” occupies the entire Top 10 of US Apple Music pic.twitter.com/hJG6DaeKlx — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) September 3, 2021

Less than a year later, Drake pivoted hard with Honestly, Nevermind. Released in June 2022, the project surprised audiences by shifting away from traditional rap into house music, dance rhythms, and melodic R&B textures. The stylistic gamble immediately polarized listeners. Some praised the willingness to experiment in a mainstream space rarely occupied by major hip-hop artists, while others rejected the album’s club-focused direction entirely. Ironically, “Jimmy Cooks,” the lone rap-centered track featuring 21 Savage, became one of the project’s biggest talking points and commercial standouts.

Throwback to Drake reminiscing on ‘Honestly, Never Mind’ saying the haters would catch up soon since they don’t get it yet. Drake is always steps head, this album has been so dope especially when out or travelling. Love that $$$ 4U is being appreciated far more quickly, people… pic.twitter.com/Da7CqpqrTO — Hip-Hop Unison (@hiphopunison) March 26, 2025

Then came For All the Dogs in October 2023, which many viewed as Drake responding directly to demands for “old Drake.” The sprawling project returned to heavier rapping, mixing vulnerable storytelling with aggressive records to reestablish his lyrical edge. Songs like “First Person Shooter” alongside J. Cole generated enormous streaming traffic and online debate, but criticism surrounding the album’s lengthy runtime and inconsistent pacing persisted.

DDG tells Ben Da Don that ‘Away From Home’ is one of Drake’s greatest songs that didn’t get the promo it deserved. Definitely an underrated cut and off his recent For All The Dogs. Valid 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZCk4Fi1ixN — Hip-Hop Unison (@hiphopunison) April 1, 2026

Bryson Tiller says one of the inspirations of making "Solace & The Vices" in the fall was him driving around to Drake's "For All The Dogs" pic.twitter.com/rxwPHFPteR — ZADCOZZY (@zadcozzy) September 30, 2025

Taken together, the three albums showcased an artist constantly shifting between introspection, experimentation, and commercial instinct. Whether celebrated or criticized, the run kept Drake firmly at the center of music culture heading into the launch of Iceman.