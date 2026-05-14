Drake Targets Kendrick Lamar and LeBron James in Leaked “1AM in Albany”

In a new leaked song titled “1AM in Albany,” Drake appears to take aim at Kendrick Lamar, referencing religious themes and chart performance. He criticizes his rivals for using specific narratives to gain attention, stating that their blasphemy will delay their grace.

“Talkin’ bout hiding the Bible, maybe y’all should read a page

Iced out crosses on they necks thinking Jesus saves, well even if he does, ni**a, either way

The blasphemy you talk let me know that your amazing grace gon’ be delayed

You ni**as should be ashamed, the fact you had to bring those talks to get some decent plays, goodness grace

God wanna wipe that lil smug look right off ya fu*king face”

The rapper also targets NBA star LeBron James, noting he is not shocked to see him in a certain arena because James has made a career out of switching teams, referencing the Lakers star showing up to the pop-out arena show:

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up”

Additionally, Drake seems to reference J. Cole and his decision to exit the 2024 conflict. He compares himself to a married rapper who fell back, while asserting that he remains settled in his ways and fully engaged in the tension.

This latest leak adds another chapter to the ongoing hip hop discourse, as Drake remains vocal about his standing in the industry and his feelings toward former associates and rivals alike. You can hear it below.