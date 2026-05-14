Comedian and BET Awards host Druski has released a hilarious new promotional video as anticipation builds for the upcoming ceremony. In the viral clip, Druski personally invites superstars Cardi B, Jamie Foxx, John Legend, and Martin Lawrence to join the festivities.

The BET Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28. Fans can catch the star-studded broadcast on BET starting at 8 PM ET/PT. With Druski at the helm and a guest list featuring Hollywood icons, the night promises high energy and unforgettable moments.