The Texas heavy-hitter is pulling back the curtain. Today, May 14, Spotify officially launches the latest installment of its Day In The Life video series, and this time, the spotlight is firmly on BigXthaPlug.

For fans who have been bumping the viral hits and wondering about the man behind the booming baritone, this episode offers an unfiltered pass into his world. From the studio sessions to the streets of Dallas, here is what you can expect from the exclusive look.

Inside the Creative Lab: Tony Coles & The Sound of “6WA”

The episode dives deep into the chemistry between BigX and his go-to collaborator, producer Tony Coles. Their partnership has become one of the most formidable in the South, and viewers get a front-row seat to their creative shorthand.

The Blueprint: Watch how they dismantle and rebuild beats to fit BigX’s unique rhythmic pocket.

Watch how they dismantle and rebuild beats to fit BigX’s unique rhythmic pocket. The Inspiration: BigX breaks down the gritty reality and local pride behind his anthem “6WA,” explaining how his environment dictates the energy of his music.

The Big Reveal: A Solo Album on the Horizon

While the episode celebrates his current success, it’s the future that will have fans talking. In a moment of candid transparency, BigXthaPlug uses the platform to tease an upcoming solo rap album.

While details on the title and tracklist remain under wraps, the footage suggests a project that leans into his signature storytelling while pushing his sonic boundaries. It’s a bold signal that the “6” is about to go global.

Exclusive Social Teaser: Want a first look? Check out our social channels for an exclusive teaser clip from the episode, featuring a never-before-seen moment of BigX in the booth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

Why It Matters

In an era of curated social media personas, Spotify’s Day In The Life provides a rare, grounded perspective. For BigXthaPlug, this isn’t just a victory lap—it’s an introduction to the next heavyweight champion of Texas rap.

Watch the full episode now on Spotify.