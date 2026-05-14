Double Diamond-selling artist Fetty Wap has officially announced his Nostalgia Tour, a 2026 live run set to hit major U.S. markets this summer and fall. The tour follows a massive resurgence for the rapper, fueled by the viral “2016-2026” trend that recently propelled his classic hit Trap Queen back to the top of the Billboard charts.
The tour will feature stops in cities including Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Fans can expect a setlist that celebrates the melodic hip-hop era-defining hits like 679 and My Way, alongside new music and unannounced surprises. Fetty Wap expressed his excitement about returning to the stage, noting that the tour is a celebration of both the past and the present.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 15, at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com. Presales, including a Citi presale for the Norfolk date at The Dome by Rutter Mills, begin as early as Wednesday, May 13.
For those looking for an elevated experience, VIP packages are available at FettyWap.com. Options include premium seating, individual photo ops with Fetty Wap, meet-and-greets, and exclusive tour merchandise.