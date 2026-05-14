Hollywood Unlocked has revealed an esteemed lineup of honorees for the sixth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Founded by CEO Jason Lee, the ceremony recognizes celebrities and icons who have made lasting contributions to the Black community across various industries, including music, film, and social advocacy.

The newly announced honorees include Kehlani, who will receive the Fearlessness Award, and Kirk Franklin, set to be honored with the Inspiration Award. Actress Meagan Good will receive the Spirit Award, while RZA will be recognized with the Culture Award for his vital role in advancing culture. They join previously announced Innovator Award recipient Tyler Perry.

The event will be hosted by the multi-talented Tiffany Haddish at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Friday, June 5, 2026. Legendary artist Babyface returns as the musical director for the evening. Fans can watch the ceremony live on Zeus Network starting at 7:00 PM PST.

This year’s awards will benefit the Hollywood Cares Foundation. The nonprofit, founded by Jason Lee, focuses on uplifting underserved youth through leadership and personal development programming. A portion of all proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will go directly toward the foundation’s initiatives.

The night promises to be a star-studded affair featuring special performances, an intimate dinner, and an exclusive after-party. Previous honorees include Cardi B, Law Roach, and Whoopi Goldberg, continuing the tradition of celebrating those who raise the bar of excellence and inspire global change.