How to Build the Ultimate Festival and Concert Travel Itinerary

Festival travel is having a moment. After years of canceled tours and rebuilt lineups, fans are traveling further than ever for shows, flying across countries for single weekends, road-tripping to multi-day festivals, building entire summer calendars around tour schedules. What used to be “buy a ticket, show up, leave” has turned into something closer to a real vacation, with the show as the centerpiece.

Done well, a festival or concert trip is one of the best forms of travel there is. Done poorly, it’s a string of avoidable disasters; missed sets, overheated cars, bad sleep, ruined Sunday. The difference between the two outcomes is almost entirely in the planning.

Here’s how to build an itinerary that actually delivers on the experience you bought the ticket for.

Step 1: Pick the Right Event for the Trip You Actually Want

The biggest mistake first-time festival travelers make is choosing the event before they think about the trip. Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Primavera Sound, Austin City Limits, these are not interchangeable. They’re radically different travel experiences before you even consider the lineup.

A few honest questions to ask before you book:

How long do you want to be there? Two days, four days, a full week with travel built in?

Two days, four days, a full week with travel built in? What’s the camping situation? Some festivals are camping-required, some camping-optional, some have zero camping. Your tolerance for sleeping in a tent should drive this.

Some festivals are camping-required, some camping-optional, some have zero camping. Your tolerance for sleeping in a tent should drive this. What’s the weather? Bonnaroo in June is humid and brutal. Reading in August can be cold and wet. Desert festivals get freezing at night. The wrong climate ruins everything else.

Bonnaroo in June is humid and brutal. Reading in August can be cold and wet. Desert festivals get freezing at night. The wrong climate ruins everything else. What’s the surrounding city like? A Chicago festival gives you the city as a backup plan. A festival in the Tennessee farmland does not.

A Chicago festival gives you the city as a backup plan. A festival in the Tennessee farmland does not. What’s the travel logistics like? Some festivals have great public transit access. Others require a car. A few require a car and a six-hour drive from the nearest major airport.

Match the festival to the trip you actually want, not the lineup you’re most hyped about. A great lineup at the wrong festival is a worse experience than a B+ lineup at the right one.

Step 2: Build the Travel Backbone

Once the event is locked, the next decisions cascade fast. The lockstep order that works for most people:

Book the festival pass or concert tickets first Book accommodation second (hotels, Airbnbs, and campsites near major festivals sell out within hours of lineup announcements) Book flights or plan the drive third Book ground transportation, ride shares, or shuttle passes fourth Build the day-by-day itinerary last

The reverse order is how people end up paying triple for a hotel three miles outside town and shuttling for two hours each way. Lock the proximity first, then build outward.

Step 3: Decide Between Flying and Driving

For festivals within a day’s drive, the road trip option is often the better play, especially if you’re traveling with friends, packing camping gear, or going to multiple events on one trip. Driving gives you control over your timing, your gear, your snacks, and your exit strategy.

But it also means your car is now part of the plan. A breakdown two states away from home, the day before a festival you spent months planning, is the kind of disaster that ends trips. Before any long-distance music road trip, the basics should be handled: full inspection, fluids topped up, tires checked, spare confirmed, AC working.

For drivers heading into longer trips or on older vehicles, an extended auto warranty is the kind of insurance most people don’t think about until they need it. Festival weekends notoriously stretch cars, long highway hours, summer heat, packed cargo, and remote rural routes where a tow can cost more than the festival ticket itself. Knowing the coverage is in place changes how relaxed you actually are behind the wheel on day one.

Either way: plan the drive itself like part of the trip. Map the gas stops, identify the food options, and have a backup route. The drive isn’t a chore to get through, it’s already part of the experience if you treat it that way.

Step 4: Master the Festival Packing System

Festival packing is its own discipline. People over-pack the wrong things and under-pack the right ones, and then spend the whole weekend trying to fix it.

The non-negotiables, no matter the festival:

Hydration system: A refillable bottle, hydration packs if camping, electrolytes for hot festivals

A refillable bottle, hydration packs if camping, electrolytes for hot festivals Sun protection: Hat, sunglasses, real sunscreen (SPF 30+), lip balm with SPF

Hat, sunglasses, real sunscreen (SPF 30+), lip balm with SPF Cash: ATMs at festivals have lines and surcharges

ATMs at festivals have lines and surcharges Portable battery: A power bank that can charge a phone three full times minimum

A power bank that can charge a phone three full times minimum Earplugs: High-fidelity ones designed for live music, not foam

High-fidelity ones designed for live music, not foam Comfortable shoes already broken in: Festival miles are no joke. New shoes are the fastest way to ruin a weekend

Festival miles are no joke. New shoes are the fastest way to ruin a weekend A waterproof jacket or poncho: Even if the forecast says clear

Even if the forecast says clear Bandanas or buffs: For dust, for cold, for sweat, for sun

For dust, for cold, for sweat, for sun A small first-aid kit: Bandages, blister patches, painkillers, anti-diarrheal, antacids

The Snack Strategy

The food situation at festivals is famously bad, expensive, or both. The smarter move is to pack a personal snack supply that holds up to heat, fits in a backpack, and actually gives you energy that lasts through a six-hour stretch on your feet.

The best snacks for festival travel share a few traits: shelf-stable, high in protein, low in sugar, and individually wrapped so they survive the bottom of a bag. Protein bars work but get melty in the heat. Trail mix is fine but heavy. The category that’s quietly taken over festival packing lists in the last few years is meat sticks, specifically the cleaner, lower-sugar kind that don’t read like gas station junk food.

Keto meat sticks have become a road trip and festival staple for a reason: they don’t melt, they don’t crumble, they don’t need refrigeration for hours, and the protein hit actually keeps you steady through long sets in the heat. Toss a sleeve of them in the cooler for the drive, another in the backpack for the festival grounds, and you’ve solved 60% of the “I haven’t eaten in seven hours and I’m about to faint at the front rail” problem most festivalgoers know too well.

Pair them with fruit, nuts, and a few electrolyte packets and you’ve built a snack system that outperforms most of what the food trucks are selling.

Step 5: Plan the Day-of Logistics

Here’s where most itineraries fall apart. The hour you spend before the festival starts each day determines whether you’ll actually see the sets you came for.

Some practical disciplines that pay off:

Set a soft daily plan, not a strict schedule. Pick your three “non-negotiable” sets per day and treat everything else as flexible.

Pick your three “non-negotiable” sets per day and treat everything else as flexible. Identify the meet-up spot. Cell service at festivals is famously unreliable. Pick an obvious landmark and a check-in time.

Cell service at festivals is famously unreliable. Pick an obvious landmark and a check-in time. Know where the medical tent and water stations are. Find them on day one, before you need them.

Find them on day one, before you need them. Eat your real meal early. Lines at food stands double after sunset. Eat at 4 PM, snack through the night.

Lines at food stands double after sunset. Eat at 4 PM, snack through the night. Pace yourself on alcohol. The festivals that go badly are almost always the ones where someone peaked at 2 PM and was a wreck by sunset.

The festivals that go badly are almost always the ones where someone peaked at 2 PM and was a wreck by sunset. Sunset is the pivot point. Manage your energy so you’re peaking when the headliners go on, not crashing.

Step 6: Build in Recovery Time

The biggest, most underrated piece of festival itinerary planning is what happens after. A four-day festival is genuinely depleting. Coming home Sunday night and trying to work Monday morning is how people end up sick for two weeks and swearing off festivals.

Build at least one full day of recovery into the trip. Drive home Sunday night if you must, but block Monday for sleep, hydration, real food, and laundry. If you can take Tuesday off too, take it. The trip isn’t over when the headliner ends, it’s over when you feel human again.

For destination festivals especially, consider tacking on a quiet two or three days somewhere nearby. A festival in Spain becomes ten times better when followed by three days on a beach. A festival in Tennessee turns into a real trip when paired with two days exploring Asheville on the way home. The “festival plus recovery destination” model is one of the smartest travel patterns in the genre.

Final Word

The best festival trips are the ones where the logistics disappeared. You weren’t worrying about your car. You weren’t hungry at the wrong time. You weren’t stuck three miles from the venue with no ride. You weren’t running on three hours of sleep because the campsite was a disaster.

That kind of trip doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because someone — probably you — sat down a few months out and thought through the whole arc: the event, the travel, the packing, the daily plan, and the recovery. Build that itinerary and the festival itself becomes what it’s supposed to be: a few perfect hours in front of music you’ve been waiting all year to see live.

The lineup gets you to the venue. The itinerary gets you the experience.