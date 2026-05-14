Entertainment legend Ice Cube took the mound at Dodger Stadium last night to throw the ceremonial first pitch as the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the San Francisco Giants. In a surprise moment that electrified the crowd, his Friday co-star Mike Epps emerged as the catcher, marking a viral reunion for the iconic duo.

The appearance coincided with the Dodgers’ Ice Cube Bobblehead Night. The first 40,000 fans received a collectible featuring Cube in the blue lowrider he famously drove during the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series championship parade. For those unable to attend, the team has released an official Ice Cube x Dodgers T-shirt featuring the commemorative artwork.

This “Craig and Day-Day” reunion serves as a high-profile teaser for their upcoming one-night-only event, Everyday’s Friday: Lyrics, Loungin’ and Laughing. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original film, the show is set for Friday, July 17, at the Long Beach Amphitheater and will feature performances by Warren G and Scarface.

A lifelong South Central native, Ice Cube has become a staple of the Dodgers’ modern legacy. His latest appearance follows a memorable pregame performance during the 2024 World Series and celebrates the franchise’s ninth title win.