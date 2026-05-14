Iran War No End in Sight: Senate Blocks Democratic Push to End Conflict

A Democratic-led effort to force an end to U.S. military involvement in Iran fell short in the Senate after lawmakers narrowly voted down the proposal in a tense 49-50 decision that exposed fractures in both parties over the expanding Middle East conflict.

FYI, this Carhart-wearing “Democratic” senator voted against his colleagues along with Republicans. Unreal.

New — The Senate has just voted against advancing an Iran War Powers Resolution for the seventh time, 49-50.

This time though, a Democrat was the *deciding vote.*

Rand Paul, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski voted to advance it.

John Fetterman voted against it. pic.twitter.com/eMZpTRnSMr — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) May 13, 2026

The failed measure, introduced by Jeff Merkley, invoked the War Powers Act to require the withdrawal of American forces from Iran after the expiration of a 60-day authorization window on May 1. Congressional approval for continued military operations had not been granted before the deadline passed.

The current conflict traces back to February 28, when coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes were launched under Operation Epic Fury. The attacks resulted in the deaths of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior Iranian officials, dramatically escalating tensions across the region.

JUST IN: The Senate just blocked a resolution to end Trump’s war in Iran in a 49-50 vote.



Three Republicans voted YES: Paul, Collins, and Murkowski.



Democratic Sen. John Fetterman voted NO. pic.twitter.com/oUJJlzBSqE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 13, 2026

Although negotiators reached a fragile ceasefire in April, lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to debate the long-term risks of renewed violence and the growing economic strain tied to the conflict.

Three Republican senators broke with most of their party to support Merkley’s resolution. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rand Paul voted in favor of advancing the measure, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman sided against it, helping doom the proposal by a single vote.

Democratic leaders are now preparing a sustained political campaign centered on the financial impact of the conflict, particularly rising fuel prices, which have climbed above $4.50 per gallon in several regions. Party strategists believe repeated Senate votes could place additional pressure on Republicans as concerns about military spending and inflation intensify ahead of the election cycle.

Supporters of the resolution argued Congress had a constitutional obligation to reassert control over military engagement after the legal deadline expired. Opponents countered that withdrawing support now could destabilize an already volatile ceasefire and weaken U.S. leverage in the region.

Despite the setback, Democrats signaled the issue is far from settled, with plans already underway to revisit the debate in the coming weeks as tensions in the Middle East remain unresolved.