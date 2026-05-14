In the world of provocative art, few figures loom as large as filmmaker John Waters and rap icon Eminem. During a recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast with hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, the “Pope of Trash” stepped up to defend Slim Shady against long-standing accusations of homophobia, offering a hilarious and very “on-brand” piece of evidence.

The Ultimate Wedding Gift

The conversation turned to Eminem when Waters revealed that the rapper is the “only person left” he still wants to meet. When host Matt Rogers questioned Eminem’s “deal”—referring to the rapper’s controversial history of using homophobic slurs—Waters was quick to shut down the notion that the Detroit native harbors any real malice toward the LGBTQ+ community.

“He’s not homophobic,” Waters stated matter-of-factly. “He gave Elton John and David Furnish for their wedding matching gold cock rings. He’s not homophobic.”

The gift Waters referenced has become a legendary piece of pop culture trivia. When Sir Elton John and David Furnish officially wed in 2014, Eminem famously sent the couple two diamond-encrusted cock rings presented on velvet cushions. Elton John himself has often recounted the story with a laugh, citing it as proof of Eminem’s sense of humor and their deep, unlikely friendship.

“Just Causing Trouble”

Waters, who built a career on pushing boundaries and challenging “polite” society with films like Pink Flamingos and Hairspray, offered a unique perspective on Eminem’s use of controversial language. While songs like “Rap God” and “The Real Slim Shady” have drawn heavy criticism for their lyrics, Waters views the rapper’s word choice through the lens of performance and provocation rather than prejudice.

“He was just causing trouble,” Waters told Rogers and Yang. He explained that he doesn’t equate the slurs found in Eminem’s early 2000s catalog with actual homophobia, suggesting they were used more as general insults—akin to calling someone a “bitch” or an “asshole”—designed to shock the listener.