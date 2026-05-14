Kith has officially unveiled its Summer 2026 collection, featuring a campaign starring actor Jonah Hill. This season’s aesthetic balances time spent between coastal escapes and city life, offering a diverse range of apparel designed for global travel and seasonal versatility.

The collection highlights a significant expansion in shirting, using premium materials such as silk-linen blends, crochet jerseys, and overdyed cotton. Standout pieces include the indigo seersucker Daley Shirt and the Julian Jersey, which features exclusive seasonal artwork. For layering, Kith introduces the Eddy Jacket and the Ito Blazer, complemented by sophisticated bottoms such as the Lambert Pleated Trouser and Mosaic Mandala Active Short. The brand also emphasizes elevated swimwear with the Printed Collins Swim Short.

Kith Classics returns for the season with a mix of familiar silhouettes and fresh updates. The Thompson Camp Collar Shirt arrives in vibrant new hues like Inferno and Tiger, while the summer denim line features the Textured Indigo Alonzo Jacket. Sportswear influences remain strong, evident in Jacquard Towel Terry Ray Polos and mesh jerseys with matching shorts.

Footwear enthusiasts will see the return of the Ridgevale from Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals, available at 8th St. This contemporary fisherman sandal is available in five colors, including a new Chestnut Suede and various grain leathers. The accessory lineup is equally robust, offering everything from canvas monogram totes and New Era headwear to a specialty Raffia Backgammon Board.

Kith Summer 2026 launches Friday, May 15, at 11 AM across all Kith shops, online, and via the Kith App.