INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: (L-R) Courtney A. Kemp, Gabrielle Dennis, Matthew Law, Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, and Tani Marole attend the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix recently celebrated the upcoming release of its new series Nemesis with a red-carpet screening event on Tuesday, May 12. Held at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Inglewood, the evening gathered the show’s creators and a massive ensemble cast to preview the high-stakes crime drama.

The series follows the intense collision between an expert criminal and a brilliant police detective. Described as the meeting of an unstoppable force and an immovable object, Nemesis aims to subvert heist genre tropes. Beyond explosive action and life-or-death stakes, the narrative explores deep family dynamics and the fundamental drives that both sustain and destroy individuals.

Following the screening, legendary moderator Big Boy hosted a Q&A panel in partnership with iHeart Media. The discussion featured showrunner and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp alongside co-creator Tani Marole. Cast members in attendance included Matthew Law, Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, Tre Hale, and Gabrielle Dennis. Other notable stars such as Quincy Isaiah, Michael Potts, and Sophina Brown also walked the carpet.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: (L-R) William Allen Young, Courtney A. Kemp, Tani Marole, Matthew Law, Y’lan Noel, Cleopatra Coleman, and Gabrielle Dennis are seen onstage during the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Big Boy attends the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: (L-R) Y’lan Noel and Cleopatra Coleman attend the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: (L-R) Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole attend the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Gabrielle Dennis attends the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Tre Hale attends the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: (L-R) Matthew Law and Y’lan Noel attend the NEMESIS S1 Los Angeles special screening on May 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

With a creative team known for complex storytelling and a cast featuring seasoned talent like Mike O’Malley and Dawnn Lewis, the event highlighted the show’s focus on character-driven suspense. The screening offered an early look at how the production balances psychological depth with the amped-up energy of a classic heist story.