Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Reloads With Daniels, Flacco, Mayfield and Ward for Season 3

Football’s most intimate behind-the-scenes series is heading back to streaming this summer with a fresh lineup of quarterbacks and a new wave of storylines surrounding some of the NFL’s most talked-about names.

Jayden Daniels

Joe Flacco

Baker Mayfield

Cam Ward



Quarterback Season 3 premieres July 14 pic.twitter.com/XsOZ56dZSX — Netflix (@netflix) May 13, 2026

Netflix confirmed that Season 3 of Quarterback will premiere July 14, spotlighting four quarterbacks from vastly different stages of their careers during the 2025 NFL season.

The new season follows Jayden Daniels as he enters his second year with the Washington Commanders after a breakout rookie campaign that raised expectations around the franchise. Cameras also trail veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, whose late-career revival became one of the league’s surprise stories after a mid-2025 move to the Cincinnati Bengals at age 41.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield brings his fiery personality and leadership style back into focus during another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while rookie passer Cam Ward steps into the spotlight with the Tennessee Titans after being selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Produced through a collaboration between NFL Films, Omaha Productions, founded by Peyton Manning, and 2PM Productions, backed by Patrick Mahomes, the series once again leans heavily into personal access away from the field.

Early teaser footage has already generated strong reactions online, offering glimpses of quieter moments that contrast with game-day intensity. Daniels is shown spending time fishing with family members, while Flacco’s surprising Pro Bowl recognition becomes part of his comeback arc. Other previews tease locker room conversations, helmet-camera sequences, sideline exchanges, and off-field moments ranging from picnics to close-up looks at the players’ personal routines and wristbands before games.

The series has built its popularity by blending NFL spectacle with documentary-style access, giving viewers a closer look at how quarterbacks handle pressure, leadership, and life beyond Sunday kickoffs.