A pair of NFC heavyweights will clash in the NFL’s newest holiday tradition. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers travel to face Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 25. This matchup kicks off Week 12, joining the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader and Black Friday game.

Head coaches Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur lead squads filled with stars. The Rams enter 2026 with a Super Bowl outlook after a 12-5 campaign and an NFC Championship appearance. Their roster features wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, plus trade acquisition Trent McDuffie. Stafford enters the game following a career season where he led the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns.

Green Bay looks to bounce back from a dismal end to their 2025 season. The Packers defense expects a boost from Micah Parsons, who returns from a season-ending ACL tear. Offensively, Green Bay relies on Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden. On defense, Edgerrin Cooper is emerging as a top young talent at linebacker.

This inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game presents a ballyhooed matchup fitting for Los Angeles. From elite arm talent to premier pass rushers, the league’s latest holiday offering is packed with standouts on both sides of the ball.