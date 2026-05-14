The Jason Lee Show has premiered an explosive new interview featuring Ray J, delivering nearly three hours of unfiltered conversation. During the sit-down, Ray J addressed his political ties and controversial friendships, sparking immediate headlines.

Ray J revealed a personal connection to Donald Trump through Pastor Scott. He confirmed that he personally accompanied Kodak Black to Mar-a-Lago following the rapper’s pardon. While sporting an American flag pin, he hinted it was a gift from a major political figure but dodged direct confirmation of the source. He compared discussing politics to “TMI” and equated the topic to one’s sexuality.

The conversation also turned to Amber Rose, whom Ray J described as his “best friend” and one of his “heroes.” He remained firm in his defense of her alignment with the MAGA movement, stating that he stands by her regardless of whether she is right or wrong. This appearance highlights Ray J’s unique position at the intersection of entertainment and high-stakes politics.

You can see the full interview below.