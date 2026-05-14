Reebok has officially tapped rapper and songwriter Destroy Lonely for its global “Born Classic. Worn for Life.” campaign. This partnership spotlights the brand’s evolving Classics line, featuring the Workout Plus and Club C 85 Vintage silhouettes, both priced at $85.00.
Known for his moody perspective and introspective lyricism, Destroy Lonely brings a distinct fashion-forward aesthetic to the brand. He joins a roster of influential cultural voices like PartyNextDoor, Tobe Nwigwe, and global ambassador Karol G. Through this collaboration, he interprets the “Born Classic” ethos for a new generation rooted in self-expression and individuality. The collection is now available at Reebok.com and Footlocker.com, continuing to redefine modern style by blending heritage designs with contemporary cultural influences.