Shyne Opens Up About Drake Reconciliation And Career He Feels Was Taken Away

Shyne is revisiting one of hip-hop’s lingering “what if” stories while reflecting on how his relationship with Drake evolved from criticism to mutual respect.

Speaking during an appearance on Won of One: A PLLRS Podcast with Reg Calixte, the former Bad Boy Records artist discussed reconnecting with Drake years after publicly dismissing him early in his career.

Back in 2012, Shyne drew attention after labeling the Toronto star “corny” and referring to him as “an actor,” comments that became part of a larger debate around authenticity in rap at the time. More than a decade later, Shyne says the tension has faded.

“I was arguing with everybody. I was even arguing with Drake,” Shyne said. “But he got over that.”

The rapper explained that the two eventually crossed paths again in Paris after Drake’s team discovered he was in the city during a tour stop. According to Shyne, the invitation that followed turned into a full-circle moment.

“They told me, ‘Hey, come to the show,’” he recalled.

What stood out most to Shyne was not simply the backstage access or dinner afterward, but what he interpreted as acknowledgment from one of the biggest artists in modern music. Despite years away from the spotlight following his incarceration connected to the 1999 nightclub shooting case, he believes his legacy within hip-hop still carries weight.

“That’s because I’m a legend; I’m Shyne,” he said. “If I was just a blip in the hip-hop timeline, I wouldn’t get those calls.”

At the same time, Shyne admitted those experiences can trigger difficult emotions when he watches artists like Drake headline massive venues around the world. The rapper reflected on how different his own career trajectory might have been had his legal troubles not interrupted his rise at the height of the Bad Boy era.

“Sometimes I get a little sad that I’m watching these guys perform in stadiums, and I never got that chance because my career was stolen from me; my freedom was stolen from me,” he said.

The conversation offered a rare moment of vulnerability from Shyne, blending reconciliation, pride, and lingering frustration over the opportunities he believes disappeared during the prime of his career.