For a few moments on a cool spring afternoon in Toronto, it felt like 2014 all over again.

Yasiel Puig stepped into the batter’s box for the Toronto Maple Leafs of the Canadian Baseball League with the same swagger, same energy, and same explosive power that once made him one of the most electric players in Major League Baseball. And when he connected, everybody at the park knew it immediately.

The ball soared over the left field fence near the skateboard park as fans erupted with cowbells, cheers, and applause while Puig circled the bases, delivering a reminder that even with his career and personal life surrounded by uncertainty, the bat speed still has not disappeared.

Yasiel Puig, currently playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs of the Canadian Baseball League, just homered in his first first game in Canada pic.twitter.com/XHVlQlnL4L — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 10, 2026

The moment came during Toronto’s season opener against the Kitchener Panthers, less than three weeks before Puig is scheduled to appear in federal court in Los Angeles for sentencing tied to obstruction of justice and false statement convictions connected to a gambling investigation.

For baseball fans, the image was surreal.

A decade ago, Puig was one of the faces of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a Cuban defector turned superstar whose arrival in 2013 injected life into baseball with unmatched charisma and raw talent. He burst onto the scene with 44 hits in his first month, second only to Joe DiMaggio for a modern MLB debut stretch, quickly becoming one of the league’s most marketable and polarizing figures.

Vin Scully famously nicknamed him “The Wild Horse,” a fitting description for a player whose fearless style electrified crowds while often frustrating coaches and executives at the same time.

Puig made the All-Star team in 2014, competed in the Home Run Derby, and later earned recognition as one of baseball’s premier defensive right fielders. Across seven MLB seasons with the Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Guardians, he hit .277 with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs before his major league career faded amid inconsistency and off-field controversy.

Since leaving MLB in 2019, Puig’s baseball journey has taken him across Korea, Mexico, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic, keeping his career alive internationally while legal troubles followed closely behind. Earlier this year, a federal jury found him guilty of obstruction of justice and lying to investigators connected to an illegal sports gambling operation. Prosecutors allege Puig accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars in gambling debt while misleading federal investigators during the probe.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 26, and while he technically faces a lengthy prison term under federal statutes, legal observers believe the actual punishment could be significantly lower.

Still, none of that stopped the Toronto Maple Leafs from signing him to what has been described as the largest contract in Canadian Baseball League history.

And for one afternoon in Toronto, the headlines, courtrooms, and uncertainty faded behind the crack of the bat.

Because whatever comes next for Yasiel Puig, the baseball talent that once made him one of the sport’s biggest attractions still flashes loud enough to stop a crowd in its tracks.