Stephen Jackson has spoken out against those defending comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s recent joke about George Floyd. The controversial remark was made during the Netflix roast of Kevin Hart.

Jackson shared his disapproval of the public’s reaction to the humor. He noted that people often laugh until a family member is the victim of a murder, at which point the situation is no longer funny.

You can hear it from Jackson below.

“Everybody laughing until it’s their family member that gets murdered, then it ain’t funny.”



Stephen Jackson responds to people defending Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke about George Floyd during Netflix’s Kevin Hart roast.



(🎥 _Stak5_/IG) pic.twitter.com/mmnM3SGa92 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 13, 2026

Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, has expressed deep disappointment toward Kevin Hart following the comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s recent roast performance. During an interview on The Latest with Loren LoRosa, Floyd argued that Hart should have intervened after Hinchcliffe mocked his brother’s murder.

The controversial joke, which claimed George Floyd was “laughing so hard he can’t breathe,” particularly hurt the family because Hart attended Floyd’s funeral in 2020. Terrence Floyd suggested that Hart should have mirrored Will Smith’s energy at the 2022 Oscars by shutting down the segment. While he acknowledges the nature of a roast, he believes mocking a murder crosses a line of basic respect.

Floyd also targeted Netflix and the show’s producers for failing to edit out the remark, especially since Hinchcliffe made similar comments during The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024.