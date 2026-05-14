Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, has expressed deep disappointment toward Kevin Hart following the comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s recent roast performance. During an interview on The Latest with Loren LoRosa, Floyd argued that Hart should have intervened after Hinchcliffe mocked his brother’s murder.

The controversial joke, which claimed George Floyd was “laughing so hard he can’t breathe,” particularly hurt the family because Hart attended Floyd’s funeral in 2020. Terrence Floyd suggested that Hart should have mirrored Will Smith’s energy at the 2022 Oscars by shutting down the segment. While he acknowledges the nature of a roast, he believes mocking a murder crosses a line of basic respect.

Floyd also targeted Netflix and the show’s producers for failing to edit out the remark, especially since Hinchcliffe made similar comments during The Roast of Tom Brady in 2024.