On this day in 2002, Cam’ron solidified his legacy and brought Harlem back to the forefront of Hip Hop by releasing his third solo studio album, Come Home With Me, under the Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam umbrella.

Marking his first official outing with Roc-A-Fella Records, this album became Cam’s most successful release, earning platinum certification and cementing his status as a major force in rap. Coming off the heels of industry shakeups and label changes, Come Home With Me arrived at the perfect time—when New York rap needed a fresh jolt of style, grit, and charisma, all of which Cam’ron delivered effortlessly.

The 15-track project brought together a potent mix of street anthems, radio hits, and lyrical flexing, boosted by heavyweight guest appearances from the likes of Jay-Z, Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, and DJ Kay Slay. Of course, it also marked a pivotal moment for The Diplomats, as group members Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey all played key roles in building the momentum behind the album.

Tracks like “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma” became massive radio staples, helping usher in a new era of soulful, sped-up sample production—courtesy of Just Blaze and a young Kanye West, who was rapidly building his name behind the boards. “Welcome to New York City,” a hard-edged duet with Jay-Z, gave fans a rare glimpse of unity between two Harlem and Brooklyn titans before their fallout made headlines in the years to follow.

Beyond the music, Come Home With Me represented a new chapter not just for Cam’ron, but for the Dipset movement as a whole. The album became the blueprint for what was to come—a wave of fashion, slang, and attitude that would help define early-2000s East Coast Hip Hop.

Much respect to Cam’ron and the entire Dipset family for delivering a Harlem classic that still resonates with fans today. Over two decades later, Come Home With Me remains a testament to Cam’s vision, influence, and unmistakable flair.