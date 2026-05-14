Whethan Turns Hip-Hop Nostalgia Into Bass-Heavy Chaos On WAREHOUSE.WAVS2

Photo Credits: Purpose by AK

Whethan is fully locked into his rap remix era right now, and the latest proof comes through WAREHOUSE.WAVS2 — a new SoundCloud-only drop packed with flips of Southern rap classics, blog-era anthems, and underground favorites that have been taking over his recent live sets.

The project arrives ahead of Whethan’s bassPOD appearance at EDC Las Vegas and continues the momentum behind his current resurgence online, where clips of his edits and live mashups have been spreading heavily across TikTok, Instagram, and SoundCloud communities over the past year.

While Whethan originally built his name through electronic and indie crossover records, this current chapter feels deeply rooted in hip-hop nostalgia — especially throughout WAREHOUSE.WAVS2. The tape pulls heavily from the mid-2000s and early-2010s rap records that shaped club culture, mixtape culture, and internet music discovery for an entire generation.

One of the standout moments comes through his remix of Yung Joc’s “It’s Goin Down,” a track that still carries instant energy nearly two decades after its original release. He also flips Rich Boy’s “Throw Some D’s,” preserving the iconic brass melodies while pushing the production into full warehouse territory.

Elsewhere, Whethan taps into another era of rap nostalgia with “Beamer, Benz Or Bentley,” originally from Lloyd Banks and Juelz Santana — a record that became unavoidable during the blog era and still hits with the same swagger today. His remix of “23” from Mike Will Made It, Miley Cyrus, and Juicy J leans into pure chaos, turning one of the defining party records of the 2010s into a bass-heavy festival weapon.

The project also moves beyond straight rap records. Whethan reworks A$AP Rocky’s “Distorted Records” into a darker, blown-out remix alongside Dennett, while internet culture gets another nod through his flip of viral UK rapper EsDeeKid’s “4raws.” There’s even a remix of The Pack’s “Vans,” a song that helped define late-2000s skate and MySpace-era rap culture.

The SoundCloud-exclusive release reflects a broader shift happening around Whethan right now. Since leaning back into heavier bass music in 2025, the producer has seen massive growth online through viral remix clips and live edits spanning artists like Doechii, Fred again.., Kaskade, and 50 Cent. That momentum has quickly translated into sold out shows, underground pop-ups, and one of the fastest-growing fanbases currently moving through dance music.

Rather than chasing polished streaming singles, WAREHOUSE.WAVS2 feels closer to the spirit of old mixtape culture — raw edits, crowd-tested flips, internet leaks, and records made specifically for live reaction. It’s chaotic, loud, nostalgic, and intentionally unfiltered in a way that fits perfectly on SoundCloud.

Streaming link : https://soundcloud.com/whethan/sets/warehousewavs2