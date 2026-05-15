DMV hip hop artist Bobby Hagens has released his latest track, Check On Me, produced by Lucas Quinn and distributed via Too Lost. This raw, emotional release arrives during Mental Health Awareness Month, moving away from typical viral trends to focus on internal struggles and personal growth.

The song explores themes of loss, fatherhood, and the pressure of maintaining a brave face while hurting in silence. Hagens opens up about losing a cousin to suicide and the challenges of balancing daily responsibilities as a man with the pursuit of a music career. Known for collaborations with artists like BJ The Chicago Kid, Hagens aims to spark meaningful dialogue with this release. He shared that the record stems from carrying unspoken burdens, with the aim of making listeners feel seen and encouraged to speak out.