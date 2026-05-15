Chelsea Football Club has announced a new strategic partnership with Roc Nation Sports International to accelerate growth and deepen fan engagement across the United States. Founded in 2008, Roc Nation is a world-renowned full-service entertainment company encompassing artist management, publishing, touring, film, and philanthropy.
Roc Nation Sports launched in the US in 2013 and expanded with an international office in London in September 2019. Over the last seven years, the sports wing has established itself as one of the top ten football agencies in the world, delivering premium 360-degree representation to a world-class roster of clients and global sports organizations.
The collaboration with Chelsea will focus on positioning the iconic club at the intersection of football, music, culture, and entertainment. By leveraging culturally relevant collaborations, the partnership aims to drive brand awareness and meaningful fan engagement in the competitive US market. Through a connected strategy spanning music, influencer, and sports-led storytelling, the alliance will expand the club’s reach among US audiences while increasing engagement across key platforms.
To celebrate the launch of this landmark partnership, Chelsea fans will have the opportunity to win a limited edition Roc Nation CFC shirt signed by Grammy-winning record producer DJ Khaled. At the heart of the partnership is a shared belief that football culture extends far beyond the pitch. Together, Chelsea and Roc Nation Sports International will develop campaigns and activations that authentically tap into US pop culture, positioning the club as a relevant and aspirational lifestyle brand through integrated campaigns, exclusive content drops, and live experiences over the coming months.