Drake ‘Iceman’ Livestream Saga Shows Rapper Burning Down Bot Farm With ‘Not Like Us’ Nod

Drake delivered a dramatic conclusion to his “Iceman” livestream series Thursday night, using the fourth and final chapter to unveil the full vision behind his latest era just hours before the release of three albums at midnight.

👤DRAKE👤



💿WHISPER MY NAME💿



⬜️NEW SONG⬜️



🚨LIVE ON ICEMAN EPISODE 4🚨 pic.twitter.com/KQ9D1GftBl — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 15, 2026

“Iceman: Episode 4” premiered on Drake’s official YouTube channel at 9:45 p.m. ET and served as both a cinematic listening event and the official finale leading into the launch of ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. The broadcast leaned heavily into visual storytelling, presenting ICEMAN as a structured visual album inspired by Drake’s personal reflections and experiences from the past two years.

"F*ck a big 3 anyway, there was too many chefs in the kitchen" — Drake on ICEMAN Episode 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/hLH1vgkBiy — RapTV (@Rap) May 15, 2026

The centerpiece of the livestream was an elaborate takeover of Toronto’s CN Tower. Using 75 synchronized media servers generating 2.57 million lumens, the production created the illusion that the landmark was freezing solid from the base to the top while new music played throughout the city skyline sequence.

Drake burns down a pro-Kendrick bot farm in ICEMAN Episode 4 pic.twitter.com/UbL0w2lnyW — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) May 15, 2026

Drake burns down a bot farm in ICEMAN Episode 4, and one shot shows an image resembling the “Not Like Us” cover on one of the phones 👀 pic.twitter.com/pHBd5cM95F — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 15, 2026

The final installment also intensified online discussion through direct commentary woven into the performance. One moment in particular quickly spread across social media after Drake declared, “Fck a Big 3 anyway. There was too many chefs in the kitchen.”*

Drake puts DJ Akademiks in episode 4 of Iceman pic.twitter.com/I4zGDVZijU — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 15, 2026

The episode continued the celebrity-driven format established in earlier installments, which previously featured appearances from artists including Central Cee, Cash Cobain, and Yeat. The finale added fresh preview clips and a cameo from BenDaDonn as anticipation built toward the midnight release.

DRAKE PERFORMS "NATIONAL TREASURE" ON ICEMAN EPISODE 4🦉🥶 pic.twitter.com/02fLMU5k36 — RapTV (@Rap) May 15, 2026

One of the livestream’s most talked-about scenes arrived during the closing moments. In the sequence, Drake stood inside a room designed to resemble a bot farm operation filled with electronic equipment and mobile devices. A phone positioned prominently inside the setup displayed the cover art for “Not Like Us.”

Drake has frozen the CN Tower 🤯🧊 pic.twitter.com/kdZ6CK7syZ — RapTV (@Rap) May 15, 2026

Wearing Michael Jackson-inspired gloves, Drake then set the room ablaze, burning the entire setup with the phone still inside. The visual immediately sparked intense reactions online, with fans dissecting the symbolism and its connection to ongoing tensions within hip-hop.

By the end of the night, Drake had transformed a livestream rollout into a large-scale theatrical event, combining performance art, visual spectacle, and album promotion into one of the year’s most heavily discussed music releases.