Drake Criticizes DJ Khaled on “Make Them Pay” off New Album ICEMAN

Drake has targeted DJ Khaled on his newly released album ICEMAN. The Toronto rapper uses the song “Make Them Pay” to call out his longtime collaborator for failing to support him amid recent industry conflicts, while also critiquing Khaled’s public silence on geopolitical issues.

Drake calls out DJ Khaled on 'ICEMAN' for not standing by him and staying quiet on Palestine:



"Khaled you know what I mean, the beef was fully live, you went halal… and your people are still waiting for a 'Free Palestine' but apparently everything isn't black and white and red… pic.twitter.com/WwvWrahZFj — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 15, 2026

In the lyrics, Drake directly addresses the Miami producer, stating that when the beef was fully live, Khaled chose to go halal. The song then shifts focus to broader social issues, noting that Khaled’s people are still waiting for a “Free Palestine” statement.

You can hear the diss below.