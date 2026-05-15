Drake has targeted L.A. producer Mustard on his new track “2 Hard 4 The Radio,” featured on his newly released studio album Iceman. The song sees the Toronto rapper take aim at Mustard over a West Coast-inspired production backdrop.

In the lyrics, Drake dismisses the producer’s recent output, claiming Mustard needs to catch up to the slaps. He asserts that Mustard hasn’t had a true hit since the duo collaborated with YG on their 2014 track “Who Do You Love?”

“Mustard heard about us, gotta catch up to the slaps, You ain’t had one since me and YG rapped”

He explicitly recalls the producer’s breakout era by referencing the 2011 Tyga hit “Rack City” before telling Mustard he should try to get back to that level of success.