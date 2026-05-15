Drake Stuns Fans With Triple Album Reveal After Toronto Livestream Spectacle

Drake sent fans into a frenzy Thursday night after confirming the release of three separate albums titled ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, all arriving simultaneously at midnight EST.

Drake will drop three albums at midnight 💿



📍 ICEMAN

📍 MAID OF HONOUR

📍 HABIBTI pic.twitter.com/ydeZEhgQBs — TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2026

The unexpected announcement came moments after the end of his “Iceman Episode 4” livestream, which closed with a dramatic promotional event in Toronto centered around the city’s iconic CN Tower. The campaign featured a visual stunt designed to make it appear as though the landmark had been frozen over, continuing the icy aesthetic tied to the rollout of ICEMAN.

Unlike the other two albums, ICEMAN had already generated heavy online conversation in recent weeks through a series of unconventional marketing moves. One of the most talked-about moments involved a towering 25-foot ice sculpture placed in Toronto as part of the album’s promotional push. The project’s branding and imagery had fueled speculation for weeks, but few anticipated the reveal would expand into a three-album launch.

DRAKE

ICEMAN • MAID OF HONOUR • HABIBTI



OFFICIAL TRACKLISTS 📝



💿 ICEMAN



▫️ Make Them Cry

▫️ Dust

▫️ Whisper My Name

▫️ Janice STFU

▫️ Ran To Atlanta feat. FUTURE & MOLLY SANTANA

▫️ Shabang

▫️ Make Them Pay

▫️ Burning Bridges

▫️ National Treasures

▫️ B’s On The Table feat.… pic.twitter.com/vhaWpDANkG — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 15, 2026

While rumors surrounding ICEMAN had circulated widely, both HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR were kept entirely under wraps until just hours before release. The surprise strategy instantly sparked reactions across social media as fans scrambled to process the scale of the announcement.

Spotify later confirmed that all three projects would become available worldwide at midnight EST, officially cementing one of the most unexpected album rollouts of Drake’s career.

The release marks another ambitious moment for the Toronto superstar, who has consistently leaned into theatrical launches and unconventional promotional tactics throughout his career. This time, however, Drake escalated the spectacle by pairing a city-wide visual campaign with the surprise unveiling of two previously unknown albums.

With three full-length releases dropping at once, anticipation has rapidly intensified as listeners prepare to hear how the projects differ in sound, tone, and direction.