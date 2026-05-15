Drake Takes Aim at DJ Khaled Over Silence on Rap Feud and Gaza Conflict As Influential Palestinian

Drake intensified discussion surrounding his latest rollout after previewing an unreleased song that appeared to directly criticize DJ Khaled during the fourth episode of his “Iceman” livestream series on May 14.

Drake calls out DJ Khaled on 'ICEMAN' for not standing by him and staying quiet on Palestine:



"Khaled you know what I mean, the beef was fully live, you went halal… and your people are still waiting for a 'Free Palestine' but apparently everything isn't black and white and red… pic.twitter.com/WwvWrahZFj — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 15, 2026

The track, played during the closing stages of the YouTube broadcast, featured pointed lyrics aimed at Khaled’s decision to remain publicly neutral throughout Drake’s highly publicized 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar. Drake framed Khaled’s silence as prioritizing industry relationships and commercial stability over personal loyalty.

👤DRAKE👤



💿MAKE THEM PAY💿



⬜️NEW SONG⬜️



"And Khaled you know what i mean you went halal and got on your deen and your people still waint for free palestine but apparently everything isn't black, white,red or green"



"You guys run and talk to Hov for a second opinion" pic.twitter.com/PBVx88kw3v — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 15, 2026

One lyric quickly became a flashpoint online after Drake rapped, “The beef was fully live, you went halal,” referencing Khaled’s refusal to publicly align himself during the conflict between the two rap stars.

The song also shifted toward political commentary with the line, “Your people are still waiting for a ‘Free Palestine,’” a direct reference to Khaled’s Palestinian heritage and the criticism he has faced for not publicly addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza despite his enormous platform and influence.

Drake name drops and disses DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, and Young Money on Iceman 😳🦉🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cnu5pY8d8E — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) May 15, 2026

Another lyric, “Black and white and red and green,” referenced the colors of the Palestinian flag while also serving as a layered critique about ambiguity and neutrality. Drake appeared to argue through the track that loyalty and moral clarity should not be treated as complicated calculations.

The preview reignited conversation around Drake’s own public stance during the early stages of the Israel-Hamas war. In October 2023, Drake joined more than 120 entertainers in signing an Artists4Ceasefire open letter urging then-President Joe Biden and members of Congress to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. The letter called for humanitarian aid access and an end to bombings as part of a broader appeal from figures across the entertainment industry.

At the time, Drake stood out as the only major rapper among the most globally recognizable music artists attached to the initiative.

The unreleased song now adds another layer to the increasingly confrontational tone surrounding Drake’s “Iceman” era, which has blended cinematic visuals, direct lyrical commentary, and headline-generating moments throughout its rollout.