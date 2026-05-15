Drake’s Full Tracklists And Features for ‘ICEMAN,’ ‘MAID OF HONOUR,’ and ‘HABIBTI’

We got the complete tracklists for Drake’s surprise three-album drop, confirming an industry shake up caliber rollout spanning ICEMAN, Maid of Honour, and HABIBTI. The projects feature collaborations and distinct sonic directions across each album, marking one of the most expansive drops of his career.
ICEMAN Tracklist
Make Them Cry
Dust
Whisper My Name
Janice STFU
Ran To Atlanta (feat. Future & Molly Santana)
Shabang
Make Them Pay
Burning Bridges
National Treasures
B’s On The Table (feat. 21 Savage)
What Did I Miss?
Plot Twist
2 Hard 4 The Radio
Make Them Remember
Little Birdie
Don’t Worry
Firm Friends
Make Them Know
Maid of Honour Tracklist
Hoe Phase
Road Trips
Outside Tweaking (feat. Stunna Sandy)
Cheetah Print (feat. Sexyy Red)
Which One (feat. Central Cee)
Amazing Shape (feat. Popcaan)
BBW
True Bestie (feat. Iconic Savvy)
Where’s Your Stuff Interlude
New Bestie
Q&A
Stuck
Goose and The Juice
Princess
HABIBTI Tracklist
Rusty Intro
WNBA
Slap The City (feat. Qendressa)
High Fives
Hurrr Nor Thurr (feat. Sexyy Red)
I’m Spent (feat. Loe Shimmy)
Classic
Gen 5
White Bone
Fortworth (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
Prioritizing
Across the three projects, Drake leans into a multi-directional release strategy, with each album built around different tonal frameworks, guest features, and thematic approaches. The structure reinforces a deliberate split in creative identity across the trilogy, rather than a single unified album concept.
The triple-album format positions the release as a layered project cycle, with each album functioning as its own standalone statement while still contributing to a broader interconnected artistic phase.
Looks like the Boy did it again.