Drake’s Full Tracklists And Features for ‘ICEMAN,’ ‘MAID OF HONOUR,’ and ‘HABIBTI’

We got the complete tracklists for Drake’s surprise three-album drop, confirming an industry shake up caliber rollout spanning ICEMAN, Maid of Honour, and HABIBTI. The projects feature collaborations and distinct sonic directions across each album, marking one of the most expansive drops of his career.

ICEMAN Tracklist

Make Them Cry

Dust

Whisper My Name

Janice STFU

Ran To Atlanta (feat. Future & Molly Santana)

Shabang

Make Them Pay

Burning Bridges

National Treasures

B’s On The Table (feat. 21 Savage)

What Did I Miss?

Plot Twist

2 Hard 4 The Radio

Make Them Remember

Little Birdie

Don’t Worry

Firm Friends

Make Them Know

Maid of Honour Tracklist

Hoe Phase

Road Trips

Outside Tweaking (feat. Stunna Sandy)

Cheetah Print (feat. Sexyy Red)

Which One (feat. Central Cee)

Amazing Shape (feat. Popcaan)

BBW

True Bestie (feat. Iconic Savvy)

Where’s Your Stuff Interlude

New Bestie

Q&A

Stuck

Goose and The Juice

Princess

HABIBTI Tracklist

Rusty Intro

WNBA

Slap The City (feat. Qendressa)

High Fives

Hurrr Nor Thurr (feat. Sexyy Red)

I’m Spent (feat. Loe Shimmy)

Classic

Gen 5

White Bone

Fortworth (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Prioritizing

Across the three projects, Drake leans into a multi-directional release strategy, with each album built around different tonal frameworks, guest features, and thematic approaches. The structure reinforces a deliberate split in creative identity across the trilogy, rather than a single unified album concept.

The triple-album format positions the release as a layered project cycle, with each album functioning as its own standalone statement while still contributing to a broader interconnected artistic phase.

Looks like the Boy did it again.