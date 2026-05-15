In a move that honors his roots and rewards his most loyal listeners, French Montana has announced that his latest track, “Grimey,” will debut exclusively on SoundCloud this Friday, May 15. The release serves as a high-octane preview of his highly anticipated collaborative album with Max B, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers, set to drop in full on May 22.

The early drop is made possible through SoundCloud’s newly launched Follower Exclusive Releases feature. By utilizing this tool, French is ensuring that the fans who have championed his journey on the platform get a full week of exclusive listening before the track hits wide distribution.

A Nod to the Community

For French Montana, choosing SoundCloud as the home for this exclusive premiere was a deliberate decision rooted in the platform’s unique culture of discovery.

“SoundCloud has always been about connecting directly with the people who really ride for you,” French says. “For me, giving my fans early access to this record is about bringing them into the experience first and showing love to the community that’s been supporting me from day one.”

Deepening the Artist-Fan Connection

The Follower Exclusive Releases initiative is designed to bridge the gap between streaming and community. Rather than a standard rollout, this feature rewards active engagement, turning “followers” into an inner circle with first-access privileges.

For the SoundCloud community, this means “Grimey” isn’t just a new song—it’s a badge of fandom. The strategy fosters a more direct artist-fan experience, built around real-time engagement and the thrill of being the first to hear a new chapter of the Wave Gods legacy.

The Countdown to Cosmos Brothers

“Grimey” sets the stage for what many consider one of the most significant collaborative projects of the year. “Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers” reunites the legendary chemistry of French Montana and Max B, promising to capture the essence of the “Wave” that redefined the New York sound.

Fans looking to hear “Grimey” this Friday should head to French Montana’s official SoundCloud profile and ensure they are following the artist to unlock the exclusive stream. For everyone else, the full journey into the Cosmos Brothers universe begins globally on May 22.