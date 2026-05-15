In a landmark moment for international sports tourism, Discover Puerto Rico has announced the inaugural Puerto Rico Bowl. Set to debut during the 2026 postseason, this event marks the first time an American college football game will be hosted on the Island. Developed by Complete Sports Management and ESPN Events, the game is part of an expanded 41-bowl lineup recently sanctioned by the NCAA.
The historic matchup will take place at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamón and will be broadcast globally on ESPN. The bowl will feature a representative from the Mid-American Conference against another NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher expressed excitement about the partnership, noting the unique opportunity for student-athletes to compete in such a special location.
“Puerto Rico is simply a magical place with magical people,” said Complete Sports Management President Lea Miller-Tooley. “This game is going to be of historical significance with an incredible impact on sports tourism and exposure for one of the most beautiful places in the world. We thank Discover Puerto Rico for their partnership and look forward to our relationship for many years to come.”
“Puerto Rico offers world-class venues for virtually every sport, combined with seamless, passport-free travel for U.S. visitors and a tropical climate that makes year-round athletic competition possible,” said Discover Puerto Rico Chief Executive Director Jorge L. Perez. “We are especially thrilled to welcome the Puerto Rico Bowl, a historic landmark event that underscores our Island’s growing stature as a world-class sports destination that offers an electrifying new experience to both teams and fans alike.”
This bowl game underscores Puerto Rico’s growing stature as a premier sports destination. While the official December date and kickoff time are yet to be announced, additional details are expected later this summer. The event promises an electrifying experience for fans and a lasting impact on the local economy.