‘Is God Is’ Review: A Stylish Revenge Thriller With Rage And Resplendence

There is no film quite like Is God Is — a blistering and hypnotic revenge story that feels both familiar and entirely new. In her feature directorial debut, Aleshea Harris transforms her acclaimed stage play into something deeply cinematic without losing the raw theatrical power that made the original work unforgettable. The result is one of the boldest films of the year and, frankly, the best movie of 2026 so far.

The story follows twin sisters Racine and Anaia, played by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, who reunite with their scarred and bedridden mother years after a horrific fire shattered their family. A tense family reunion quickly spirals into a violent cross-country mission of revenge after the sisters are tasked with fulfilling their mother’s dying wish: “Make your daddy dead. Real dead.”

But Is God Is is far more than a revenge thriller. Harris uses the story to explore generational trauma, identity, womanhood, and the emotional scars families pass down like inheritance.

Read more at Brandon Pope’s The Screening Room.