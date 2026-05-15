Hip hop stars Lil Yachty and Paul Wall recently joined host Action Bronson for a standout new episode of Cooking Up Parlays. The innovative content series from Fanatics Sportsbook seamlessly blends culinary creations, sports talk, and betting culture.

The latest installment brought the two distinct eras of rap together for an unexpected moment of connection. During their kitchen conversation, Lil Yachty made a surprising revelation about his athletic lifestyle, stating that shopping is his true sport. Despite routinely training with legendary NBA skills coach Chris Brickley, Lil Yachty admitted he has little interest in actually playing basketball. Instead, the artist confessed he would much rather drop bands at the Chrome Store, proving his competitive drive is best served on a luxury retail spree.