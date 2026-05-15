Grammy Award-winning producer Mike WiLL Made-It has released the official music video for “Russian Roulett3,” featuring Young Thug. Directed by Sin Spirits, the video captures the restless energy of Atlanta after midnight.

The standout track has quickly become a fan favorite from Mike WiLL’s new album, R3SET, released via EarDrummers and Giant Music. The project features powerhouse collaborators including J. Cole, 21 Savage, Swae Lee, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

This song reunites two of Atlanta’s most influential hitmakers for a hard-hitting collaboration. The video highlights the unique chemistry and energy that have defined their longtime creative partnership.