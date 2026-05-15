2K has officially announced that NBA 2K26 Season 7 will launch this Friday, May 15, 2026. The new season features Angel Reese as the headline athlete, coinciding with the start of the WNBA regular season. This major update introduces fresh content across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online, bridging the gap between the WNBA tip off and the climax of the NBA postseason.

Players can progress through 40 levels of new rewards in The City. Highlights include a Dune Buggy Vehicle at Level 18 and the Cleveland Cavaliers mascot, Moondog, at Level 19. The ultimate prize for reaching Level 40 is a +1 Cap Breaker. Additionally, the industrial themed Rivet City Park, a fan favorite from NBA 2K16, makes its return as a remastered classic for competitive crew play.

Season 7 brings elite cards to MyTEAM, featuring Invincible and 100 OVR players. The rewards track includes a Level 1 Invincible Angel Reese and a Level 40 G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan card. In The W Online, players can earn weekly rewards based on Gemini and Cancer zodiac signs, along with seasonal items like an Atlanta Dream Basketball.

The Season 7 Pro Pass offers 40 additional tiers of premium content. Immediate unlocks include a 100 OVR Stephen Curry and a Cold Blooded Viper Mask. Reaching Level 40 on the Pro Pass grants a Pro Pass G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan card. NBA 2K26 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.