The National Football League has unveiled a record-breaking 2026 International Games schedule. The league will host nine regular-season matchups across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums.
The global tour kicks off on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia, as the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Action then moves to Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 27, where the Baltimore Ravens play the Dallas Cowboys at Maracanã Stadium.
“The 2026 NFL season will feature our most expansive and ambitious international slate yet, with regular-season games spanning Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, major events and international. “This year’s record-breaking schedule will see a host of world-class NFL franchises and star athletes play in some of the most iconic sporting venues in the world, underlying the league’s global growth vision and bringing our fans internationally closer to the game than ever before.”
London remains a primary hub with three consecutive games. The Indianapolis Colts face the Washington Commanders on Oct. 4, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 11, both at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On Oct. 18, the Jaguars face the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium.
France hosts its first regular-season game on Oct. 25, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints in Paris. The league returns to Madrid on Nov. 8 as the Cincinnati Bengals play the Atlanta Falcons at Bernabéu Stadium. On Nov. 15, the New England Patriots meet the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.
The international slate concludes on Nov. 22 in Mexico City with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, stated this ambitious schedule underlines the league’s global growth vision and brings international fans closer to the game than ever before.