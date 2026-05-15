Hip hop artist Nick Grant has officially released his latest musical project, Smile. The highly anticipated album is now available across all digital streaming platforms, marking a significant milestone in the lyricist’s evolving career.

Smile represents Grant’s most complete artistic statement to date. It expands on his established lyrical foundation while diving into much deeper thematic territory. To bring this vision to life, the metaphoric craftsman assembled a dynamic group of heavy-hitting collaborators. The project features guest appearances from BJ The Chicago Kid, Punch, Westside Gunn, CyHi, Ransom, and Young Chris.

Long recognized by peers and critics for his sharp command of language, Grant operates as a true MC. His meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to the hip hop art form have set him apart since his debut. Smile builds directly upon that legacy with a renewed sense of focus and artistic intention.

“Smile is a very personal story about my time in the streets, and my personal life over the last few years. I think it’s important for me to continue to tell my story, and continue to smile through it; good or bad,” Nick Grant comments. “This is one of my most lyrical albums, super competitive and collaborative.”

You can hear the album below.