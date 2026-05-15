Rick Ross continues to move like a boss, not just in music, but across business, sports, and long term legacy.

During a recent sit down on SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with host Gray Rizzy on Hip Hop Nation, the Miami mogul opened up about what’s next, making it clear that his vision stretches far beyond the studio. One of his biggest aspirations is stepping into NFL ownership, specifically with his hometown team.

“You know, the Rozay, we’re thinking one of the next moves should be me buying a piece of the Miami Dolphins. Let’s go Phins,” Ross said, before acknowledging the reality of where things currently stand. “Am I in the position to do that yet? I’m not sure… you got to start small. You got to plant those seeds and just water them.”

Ross pointed to his recent merchandise collaboration with the Dolphins as part of that foundation, emphasizing growth through patience and understanding value. “A lot of times we don’t even understand our value… until you start challenging yourself, you can’t stay in your comfort zone.”

That same mindset carries over into how he approaches competition in the rap game.

When asked about adversaries and industry tension, Ross made it clear that he is not focused on negativity. “I don’t have a list of people that I necessarily want to see lose. I really don’t have no energy for that,” he explained. “We focused on winning, so that’s the game.”

At the same time, he acknowledged that competition is unavoidable, but it is something to be prepared for, not obsessed over. “Life itself is competitive… you just got to move in a way where you prepared for whatever it is, and me being a boss, that’s what I am.”

Beyond music and mindset, Ross also reflected on one of his most successful business ventures, his Wingstop franchises, which have become a cornerstone of his portfolio.

“I bought my first Wingstop just because I love lemon pepper wings,” he said. “You spend 300, I made a mil the first year… I want another. I want another.”

What started as a personal indulgence quickly turned into a scalable business, built on consistency and strong management. “You also got to have amazing managers… the ones who gon keep the restrooms clean. All of that plays a role in making sure that franchise is maximizing its output every year.”

When asked how many locations he owns today, Ross kept it simple. “Rozay stopped counting.”

More than two decades into his career, Rick Ross is no longer just representing music. He is building an empire, one move at a time, with his eyes set on ownership, longevity, and generational wealth.