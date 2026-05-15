What was already shaping up to be a frustrating season for Edwin Díaz has now taken an unexpected turn off the field.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever, who is currently on the 60 day injured list following surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, is now being linked to allegations surrounding cockfighting activity in Puerto Rico, according to multiple reports including USA Today and the Los Angeles Times. While Díaz has not been charged with any crime, the reports have sparked conversation due to the legal implications tied to the activity under federal law.

At the center of the situation are social media posts and prior reporting from Puerto Rican outlet El Nuevo Día, which allegedly showed promotional material for cockfighting events that included an image of Díaz in a Dodgers uniform. The same reporting referenced a March article in which Díaz was quoted while attending a tournament where his family had reportedly entered four roosters.

“It’s legal in Puerto Rico, thank God. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here,” Díaz said in Spanish at the time. He also added, “It’s something I’ve done since childhood, something my dad instilled in me.”

Those comments now carry added weight given the legal landscape.

While cockfighting has long been tied to cultural traditions in Puerto Rico, federal law shifted that reality in 2018 when Congress expanded the Animal Welfare Act to include U.S. territories. The ban officially took effect in December 2019, making it illegal to sponsor, participate in, or attend animal fighting events. Violations can carry serious penalties, including potential prison time and significant fines depending on the level of involvement.

Despite the severity of the law, it is important to note that Díaz has not been formally accused or charged in connection with any criminal case. As of now, the situation is based on reported associations, public comments, and the circulation of social media content rather than any confirmed legal action.

The broader report also mentioned Puerto Rican jockeys Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz Jr., who were allegedly tied to similar promotional material for a 2025 event. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kentucky racing officials reviewed the matter and ultimately declined to pursue disciplinary action.

For the Dodgers, the timing of these reports adds another layer to an already complicated situation. Díaz, who signed a three year, $69 million deal with the club ahead of the 2026 season, was expected to anchor the back end of the bullpen after a strong run with the Mets. Instead, his season has been interrupted by injury, with his return timeline currently pointing toward the second half of the year.

Now, the focus extends beyond baseball.

Neither Major League Baseball nor the Dodgers have announced any disciplinary action, and representatives for Díaz have not publicly responded to the reports. Still, the nature of the allegations ensures that this will remain a topic surrounding the organization until more clarity is provided.

For a team built on championship expectations and global visibility, this is not just another headline. It is a developing situation that sits at the intersection of culture, law, and accountability, with Díaz’s name now firmly in the middle of it.