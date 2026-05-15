The frustration surrounding the New York Mets has now spilled beyond the field, with former ace Noah Syndergaardtaking aim at both the franchise’s direction and the broader climate of New York City.

During a recent appearance on OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless,” Syndergaard voiced his concerns about what he sees as a disconnect between the team’s expectations and its results, while also drawing a controversial link between the Mets’ struggles and the city’s leadership.

Reflecting on the departures of key figures like Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso, Syndergaard suggested that changes inside the clubhouse mirror a larger shift beyond baseball.

Listen to Syndergaard’s interview HERE

“It’s kind of also ironic,” Syndergaard said. “Those two guys are some of the biggest conservatives I’ve played for as well as with, with Jacob deGrom. The craziness that’s going on in New York.”

Despite his criticism, Syndergaard acknowledged the unique appeal of playing in the city, calling it one of the premier experiences in the sport.

“But I mean, if I still played for the Mets or the Yankees, I’d be like, oh, this is freaking awesome,” he added. “Like I could block the crazy part out and still focus on, I get to play a kid’s game in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

He then turned his attention directly to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, questioning both his leadership and experience.

“Albeit, ran by a lunatic or, I don’t know. He’s 34 years old … like I’m 33 and I can’t imagine being a mayor,” Syndergaard said. “Well, he’s like 34 years old and never really held an actual job beforehand.”

Syndergaard, who spent eight seasons in Queens and was a key part of the Mets’ 2015 World Series run, did not hold back when asked what advice he would give the organization as it continues to underperform relative to its payroll.

“Stop hanging out with socialist mayors, I guess, probably,” he said. “I hate saying it, but at the end of the day, the Mets are going to Met. I think I’m allowed to kind of say that because I bled orange and blue for eight years. Made it to the World Series with them.”

He also pointed to what he views as a deeper issue within the franchise’s structure.

“Just kind of disappointed to see A) who they’re inviting into their clubhouse and B) the lack of success they’re having,” Syndergaard continued. “It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. We have a huge payroll, and it’s not creating great dividends for them.”

The comments arrive at a time when the Mets continue to search for consistency, with expectations remaining high but results failing to match the investment.

While Syndergaard’s remarks are certain to spark debate, they underscore the growing frustration tied to a team that, despite its resources and market, continues to fall short of its potential.