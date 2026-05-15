Marshawn Lynch has never been one to follow a script, so why start now? In a move that brings his signature swag to the global stage, the Oakland legend is partnering with Lay’s for their new Bandwagon campaign. The goal? To prove that you don’t need to be a tactical genius or a lifelong soccer devotee to enjoy the high-stakes energy of this year’s World Cup.

The campaign kicks off with a new commercial that launched on May 14, featuring a high-octane trio: Marshawn, comedy powerhouse Will Ferrell, and a suave cameo by Sir David Beckham. Whether you’re a “Skyrider” seasoned in courtside intensity or someone who can’t tell a corner kick from a kickoff, the message is clear: there is no wrong way to enjoy the world’s biggest tournament.

From sharing a bag of chips with comedy royalty to maintaining a legacy in his home “town,” Marshawn sits down with The Source to discuss the beauty of unity, the art of the commercial improv, and why everyone—especially the clout-chasers—is welcome on the bandwagon.

The Source: Marshawn, you’ve been the face of many brands, but Lay’s is leaning into the “Bandwagon” for this World Cup. What made you want to be the guy welcoming everyone to the party—even people who don’t know a corner kick from a kickoff?

Marshawn Lynch: Well, see, what I believe is that you don’t really need to know the difference. I think you’ve just got to be excited to experience the vibe. With everything going on right now, you can have a dark cloud over you or a negative outlook—but this is an opportunity where it’s not just about a rival game, like the Raiders and the Chiefs or the Seahawks and the 49ers. You’ve got different countries coming to play in our country to represent their country. That shit is big on some unity, coming-together type shit, you feel me?

And then, to be able to share with a bag of chips… you feel me? You get hella high and shit, and there’s so many goddamn snacks to go through, but a nigga really goes for them chips first. Depending on who you are and what type of time you’re on, a Lay’s potato chip—Original—with some Crystal hot sauce? You’re gonna win every time! How can you not be excited for that?

Obviously, you’re more than just a fan of soccer; you’re an owner with the Oakland Roots. How has being behind the scenes of a club changed the way you look at the craziness of World Cup fandom?

t hasn’t. You’ve gotta remember, I’m from Oakland. Our tailgate situation is… I don’t know if I’m being biased, but I don’t think nobody does it like “The Town” when it comes to tailgating and representing for your team.

With the ownership situation, the great thing for me is that it gives a direct pipeline to the community. It lets me sustain my legacy in Oakland—born and bred out that motherfucker. We’re proud-ass people. We’re “Black Power” proud, you feel me? So, being part of something rooted in Oakland—especially with all the teams leaving—it’s like a hug to Oakland. That’s the best way I can put it.

With the World Cup coming to the U.S., what does it mean to you to see the biggest tournament on Earth on home soil?

Man, it’s hard to hear “biggest tournament on Earth” when I’ve played in two Super Bowls! I want to say that’s the biggest, but when you’re talking globally?What?!

And I get to attend two of them in two great stadiums? Now, I’m not sure which games I’ll be at yet, but I’m going to Seattle and New York. What I’m really geeked about is the experience. I see it on the screen at these international games, how these people go crazy. I’m just hoping we match that soccer energy from around the world. Show them, “Yeah, we got this shit too, and we get down.”

They’re pulling up their shirts, showing hella titties, drawing faces on themselves, doing all kinds of crazy things. You think about fans like the Bills Mafia jumping off the tops of things—if they bring that kind of fandom to the games? This is our opportunity to show up and show out.

Regarding the commercial: how much of what we see was scripted versus you just being you?

See man, it was hard to stay on script. I don’t want to say you don’t know what Will [Ferrell] is gonna do, because he was probably looking at me thinking the same thing. But the director gave us a good opportunity to just do our shit.

I haven’t seen the final cut yet, but if they show some of the clips that didn’t make it, people are gonna be like, “Why wasn’t that in there?!” It’s a dream come true to just bullshit with Will Ferrell and talk real shit. He’s on point.

If you had to pick one person—either Will Ferrell or David Beckham—to join a real-world bandwagon across the country, who’s getting the shotgun seat?

Off pure vibe, I’d probably put Dave up front. I’d put him shotgun so I could pick his brain, because he is a monster and I want to see what his mindset is like. Will would probably be in the back seat, “back-seat driving” and doing hella shit. He’d be like one of them bad-ass kids where I’m reaching back like, “Put your goddamn seatbelt on!” You’d have to reach over real quick to make sure he doesn’t fly forward when you hit the brakes. Then, 20 minutes into the ride, he’d be over there slumped, slobbing hella shit.

You gotta holla at Dave, though. I’d have to get all the “ism” from the big dog because he’s done it on the world stage, you feel me?What’s your message to fans who are afraid to jump on the bandwagon because they don’t know all the rules yet?You gotta holla at Dave, though. I’d have to get all the “ism” from the big dog because he’s done it on the world stage, you feel me?

What’s your message to fans who are afraid to jump on the bandwagon because they don’t know all the rules yet?

Man, it’s set up perfectly for you right now. Most fans are bandwagon fans anyway! What better way to learn than on the world’s biggest stage?

If you aren’t a fan already, being able to learn the game and see these countries on the biggest scale—how could you not get excited? In a time where everybody is chasing clout, this is your best bet! You pick a team, “Oh yeah, I rock with them,” you don’t even know what the fuck is going on, they win, and all of a sudden you’re a motherfucking genius! You might even get hooked like dope. You might as well.