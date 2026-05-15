Movie theaters are preparing for one of the most crowded blockbuster seasons in years as studios roll out a packed Summer 2026 lineup anchored by major sequels, superhero films, horror franchises, and large-scale family releases. The season is expected to be led by high-profile titles including Moana, Toy Story 5, and The Mandalorian & Grogu, while filmmakers like Christopher Nolan return with ambitious theatrical projects.

The summer release calendar includes:

In the Grey arriving May 15, followed by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22. June begins with Masters of the Universe and Scary Movie 6 on June 5, before Disclosure Day debuts June 12. Pixar returns with Toy Story 5 on June 19 alongside The Death of Robin Hood, while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow lands June 26.

July continues the momentum with Minions & Monsters on July 1, the live-action adaptation of Moana on July 10, and Nolan’s The Odyssey on July 17. Horror fans will see Evil Dead Burn on July 24 before Marvel closes out the month with Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31. August features Super Troopers 3 on August 7, Insidious: Out of the Further on August 21, and Coyote vs. Acme on August 28.

Family audiences are expected to play a major role in the season’s box office race. Disney and Pixar are positioning Moana and Toy Story 5 as cornerstone releases, with Dwayne Johnson reprising his connection to the Moana franchise in the live-action adaptation.

Meanwhile, superhero and science fiction films remain central to the summer strategy. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrowexpands the evolving DC universe while Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues one of Hollywood’s most valuable franchises. Lucasfilm also returns to theaters with The Mandalorian & Grogu, bringing the streaming-era Star Warscharacters onto the big screen.

Theaters are also leaning into family programming throughout the season. Cinemark confirmed its Summer Movie Clubhouse series will return with weekly family-friendly screenings every Wednesday from June 1 through August 6, adding another draw during one of the busiest moviegoing periods in recent memory.

May 15 — In the Grey

May 22 — Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

June 5 — Masters of the Universe

June 5 — Scary Movie 6

June 12 — Disclosure Day

June 19 — Toy Story 5

June 19 — The Death of Robin Hood

June 26 — Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

July 1 — Minions & Monsters

July 10 — Moana

July 17 — The Odyssey

July 24 — Evil Dead Burn

July 31 — Spider-Man: Brand New Day

August 7 — Super Troopers 3

August 21 — Insidious: Out of the Further

August 28 — Coyote vs. Acme