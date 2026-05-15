Four decades ago, during a pivotal moment in American urban history marked by the crack cocaine epidemic, Run-D.M.C. released an album that would cement their legacy as Hip Hop royalty. On this day in 1986, the Hollis, Queens trio dropped their groundbreaking third studio album, Raising Hell.

This was the record that propelled Run, D.M.C., and Jam Master Jay beyond the boundaries of Hip-Hop and into mainstream music culture. Raising Hell delivered anthems that resonated far beyond the streets, including the iconic “It’s Tricky” and their genre-bending collaboration with Aerosmith, “Walk This Way,” a track that shattered barriers and brought rap to rock audiences worldwide.

Run-D.M.C.’s fearless sense of style also played a major role in their rise. With the track “My Adidas,” they turned street fashion into a global phenomenon, earning a groundbreaking endorsement deal from Adidas—one of the first ever between a major brand and Hip-Hop artists.

Nearly four decades later, Raising Hell remains a towering landmark in rap history, symbolizing musical innovation and cultural transformation.

TheSource.com proudly salutes Run-D.M.C. for this timeless contribution to the art and evolution of Hip Hop.