When the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment launched at Long Island University in 2021, it promised a radical, industry-first approach to higher education. Today, that promise is being realized through students like Vincent Mendoza. A Port Jefferson native and current senior specializing in Sports Communication and Marketing, Mendoza has spent his academic career blurring the lines between the classroom and the professional arena.

From managing LIU’s D1 basketball team under the mentorship of NBA legend Rod Strickland to assisting the NCAA Atlantic 10 tournament at Barclays Center, Mendoza has built a formidable resume before even receiving his diploma. Now balancing a role as a Production Assistant at CBS Sports with freelance sportswriting, he embodies the drive of the school’s second-ever graduating class. We sat down with Vincent to discuss how he navigated these high-stakes environments and what the next generation of sports media professionals can learn from his journey.

The Source: You’ve balanced managing LIU’s D1 basketball team with a production role at CBS Sports. How did your time on the sidelines under Rod Strickland prepare you for the fast-paced environment of live sports broadcasting?

Although I only spent one season as a manager under coach Strickland, I learned so many things. Firstly, I learned how significant time management truly is. Between laundry sessions, practices, pre-game and post-game meal preparation, in-game tasks, food & beverage shopping runs, classes & homework, and my personal life, it was so much to juggle, and at a rapid pace. I had to learn to compartmentalize everything, utilize my calendar, and plan properly to be successful day by day. Secondly, I learned how to take criticism and bounce back quickly. The video coordinator, director of operations, coaches, and players would be on us if things weren’t perfect. In such a high-stakes environment like production, being able to roll with the punches is key to success. Thirdly, I understood how many moving parts a sporting event needs to prosper (to a lesser degree, of course).

The Roc Nation School is known for its industry-first approach. What is one specific connection or “hands-on” moment provided by the school that acted as the ultimate bridge to your current role at CBS Sports?

Between my time spent under coach Strickland, attending and moderating conversations with famous sports professionals, and being in NYC, I learned two very important things. One: Treat people with the utmost respect. Not only is that common courtesy, but you also never know who knows who. Second: Famous people are people at the end of the day. They bleed and breathe the same way “normal” people do. Don’t dehumanize them or treat them like Gods. I also have to thank my father and his friend and longtime ex-coworker for helping me with that connection.

You recently moderated a fireside chat with NFL greats like Carl Banks and Bart Scott. As a student, how do you prepare for a high-stakes conversation with veteran athletes, and what was the biggest piece of advice you took away from that session?

That’s a common misconception, actually. When I did the College Tour video for LIU and Amazon, the script provided to me instructed me to say that. I worked with the production team on it as a cameraman, but I wasn’t moderating. However, I did moderate the discussion with Alan Hahn and Travis Demers at the following Homecoming game, both of whom are very successful sports commentators and analysts. I’d say the biggest piece of advice they told me was to continue on the path I’m currently on. While they did congratulate me on all my success up to that point, hearing such advice from two esteemed individuals has stuck with me to this day.

Your experience includes working as a basketball scout for NXTPRO Sports. How does your “scout’s eye” influence the way you now write about sports or produce content for a major network?

The “scout eye” is all about noticing trends visually and backing up the beliefs and biases formed with statistics. But some of it is also just going with your gut. For example, my piece on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was a combination of the two. I saw the numbers it was doing online, and I’m also a big fan of his music, especially his earlier works. So, I wrote and published an article on it in two days, and it’s my most-viewed article to date. Similarly, one of my first pieces with the Sewanhaka (the school publication) was regarding the Milwaukee Bucks and whether the deer should really be feared. I noticed they were on a decline, then I did research, and my findings proved my hypothesis correct. Although my writing is mediocre, I predicted their inevitable downfall.

As a member of the school’s second-ever graduating class, you are helping define the program’s legacy. What advice would you give to the incoming freshman class at LIU about navigating the industry connections and internships that the school provides?

Don’t say no unless it’s something your heart and soul are telling you not to do. Besides that, take the leap of faith and discover your love, impartiality, or disdain for it. In that same breath, attend guest speaker conversations and other events. Way more often than not, the speakers are extremely intelligent and helpful, and event experiences display a multitude of interesting facets in the sports industry. Along with those, build bonds and friendships with peers and faculty. The journey can get very bumpy, but having support in your corner goes a very long way.

How has the Roc Nation School helped prepare you for the next step in your professional journey?

The Roc Nation School has prepared me for my next step in my professional journey by surrounding myself and other students with a multitude of knowledgeable, helpful professors and guest speakers. Their lectures, conversations, and words of advice inspired me to become multifaceted and open-minded, two very important skills to have at all levels, especially professionally. People like Travonne Edwards, Dana Blair, Nick Faria, Barney Carleton, and many more have set examples of what it looks like to be successful in the industry.