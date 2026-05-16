Celebrity and sports figures reacted to Drake’s surprise triple-album release, ICEMAN, Maid of Honour, and Habibti, which arrived May 15, 2026. The expansive 43-track rollout immediately set off intense online reactions as listeners dissected lyrical jabs, personal references, and rapid shifts in tone across the project.

BTS members V and J-Hope posted an Instagram video visibly stunned while reacting to the opening track “Make Them Cry.” The pair were seen head-banging before abruptly freezing when they heard Drake’s line, “I’m feeling like BTS ’cause it took the whole career for me to be so discovered.” The moment quickly circulated across social media as one of the most replayed reactions.

In the sports world, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young posted a photo of Drake to his Instagram Story paired with ice cube and owl emojis. NFL defender Maxx Crosby also weighed in on X, calling the rapper “GOATED.” Singer reactions followed quickly, with Shantel May and Yebba flooding Drake’s comment sections with ice cube emojis as a signal of support for the ICEMAN era.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed that Drake had “borrowed” her office at City Hall during the filming of visuals for “Make Them Remember,” later sharing a thank-you note the artist left behind. The detail added another layer to the rollout, which has blended music promotion with public institutions and city landmarks.

The NBA reaction wave continued as Stephen Curry posted the ICEMAN cover on his Instagram Story, writing, “Congrats @champagnepapi.” Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson also joined in, responding with a simple owl emoji: “🦉”

Amid the cultural surge, online commentary briefly drifted into political discourse as users drew comparisons between old versus new redistricting map details circulating across various U.S. states. While unrelated to the album itself, the parallel conversation trended alongside Drake’s release, underscoring how major entertainment drops increasingly intersect with broader civic and political debates in real time.